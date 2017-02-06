Surgery for chronic sinusitis safe but best avoided for kids

Patients with chronic sinusitis that does not respond to antibiotics could have mucous cysts, benign tumours or nasal polyps, which are small non-cancerous growths, in the nose or sinuses, said Dr Dharambir S Sethi, an ear, nose and throat specialist.

Or it could be caused by a fungal infection, which cannot be treated with antibiotics.

Surgery may be needed, but it is not as scary or agonising a procedure as you might think.

Here is what can be done.

Functional endoscopic sinus surgery (Fess)

"The aim of Fess is to remove diseased mucosa and bone from the sinuses. This allows the mucus to clear and promotes healing of the mucous membrane," said Dr Ker Liang, a head and neck surgeon.

Performed under local or general anaesthesia, an endoscope is inserted into the nose so the surgeon can see the nasal tract and remove diseased tissues.

No external cuts or incisions are made; any infected mucus in the sinuses is also flushed out. Pain is minimal, said Dr Sethi.

He said: "But it can hurt more if the operation involves all the sinuses, and concurrent procedures."

The minimally invasive day surgery costs between $620 and $8,465 at public hospitals.

Balloon sinuplasty

In this option, a balloon dilation catheter is inserted into the sinus and inflated.

"The objective is to widen the outflow tract of the sinus without having to remove any tissue," said Dr Sethi.

While this is less painful and results in a quicker recovery, it is suitable in only some situations, such as when the cause of sinusitis is isolated within a single sinus.

Septoplasty and turbinoplasty

In septoplasty, the cartilage between your nostrils is realigned, and in turbinoplasty, parts of the walls in your nose are removed.

These are done to improve airflow and relieve nasal obstruction and may be more painful.

Is surgery worth it?

Endoscopic sinus surgery is safe and the risk of major complications, such as damage to the eyes or blood vessels, is extremely low, at about 2 per cent.

But Dr Sethi noted it is best avoided for children as there is evidence it may interfere with the growth of the facial skeleton.

Recovery takes just one to two weeks.

You can expect a few nose bleeds, blood-stained saliva and crusting or scabs that form on the mucous membrane as it heals during this period.

For the next three to six weeks, doctors will monitor the healing closely and help with post-operative care.

That includes sucking out blood clots or prescribing antibiotics to deal with any infections that may occur.

"But surgery does not immunise you against the recurrence of sinusitis," said Dr Ker.

"Although, you are more likely to recover from future infections completely and quickly with medication."