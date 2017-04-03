Therapy may reduce gum disease risk

Harrison, five, who is autistic, playing with Kaspar.

After menopause, women who take oestrogen therapy may be less likely to develop severe oral health problems than peers who do not take hormones or other treatments for age-related bone damage, a recent study suggests.

Falling levels of the hormone oestrogen can contribute to fragile, brittle bones associated with both osteoporosis and periodontal disease. - REUTERS

Robot helping autistic children with social skills

A robot in Britain is helping autistic children with their social interaction and communication skills.

Kaspar, developed by the University of Hertfordshire, sings, imitates eating, plays the tambourine and combs his hair during play sessions.

It has helped around 170 autistic children in a handful of schools and hospitals over the last 10 years. But with approximately 700,000 people in Britain on the autism spectrum, according to the National Autistic Society which marked World Autism Awareness Day yesterday, the university wants Kaspar to help more.

Achieving that goal will largely depend on the results of a two-year clinical trial with the Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust. - REUTERS

Fruits, veggies, olive oil for a healthy heart

When it comes to heart health, doctors say old stand-bys like fruits, vegetables and olive oil is still the best approach.

Based on scientific data available, nuts in moderation, extra-virgin olive oil and lean meats can also be part of a heart-healthy diet.