Things that happen to your body when you go vegan

If you are planning to embark on a vegan diet for environmental and ethical reasons, you will be glad to know that this lifestyle has health benefits too.

LIKELY TO LOSE WEIGHT

It is likely that a plant-based diet will help you shed a few kilos because cutting out meat and dairy eliminates a large portion of your calorie intake.

Eating plant protein such as tofu, legumes, vegetables and seeds is not likely to result in you packing on the kilos.

REDUCED BLOATING

Eliminating dairy reduces gas production in your gut, which alleviates bloating after meals.

Dairy replacements such as almond milk or coconut yoghurt are not likely to cause gas or discomfort in your lower abdomen.

DIGESTION WILL IMPROVE

More vegetables and legumes in your diet increases your intake of fibre, which will improve your bowel movements.

Take note though, if your body is not used to digesting this much fibre, you may initially face minor discomfort, which will eventually disappear as your body adjusts.

FEEL ENERGISED

Leafy vegetables provide you with all the iron you need. A vegan diet that comprises nuts, seeds, legumes and vegetables offers an ample amount of protein, minerals and vitamins.

As long as most of the food you ingest is fresh and nutritious, a vegan lifestyle will supply your body with the right fuel.

SKIN MAY CLEAR UP

As dairy causes some people to break out, getting rid of it might result in fewer breakouts.

Eating fresh produce regularly also supplies your skin with an array of vitamins.

TASTE BUDS WILL ADJUST

Cutting meat and dairy will have an impact on your taste buds.

Your vegan eating routine will eventually result in heightened taste buds.

That means that while thinking about a chickpea salad sandwich now might cause you to scrunch your nose, two weeks into a vegan diet and your taste buds will adjust to allow you to appreciate plant-based foods with an enhanced palate.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg).