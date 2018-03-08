Time to get a little corny

It is a truth universally acknowledged (okay not exactly universally): That every man and woman in possession of a right mind, must be in want of a packet of chips.

After all, it is the ultimate comfort food .

And for good reason.

Munching on your favourite packet of chips is an emotional experience that will tingle your senses: The snap when you bite into it, the distinctive smell, how the flavour coats your tongue, and later, your fingers.

But nothing beats the shiver of anticipation you get when ripping open a new packet, especially after a bad day, or the excitement of choosing a new flavour from the rows of supermarket shelves.

And among the plethora of choices available - from traditional potato chips to coconut chips - corn chips are the most versatile among them all.

Take CCs Corn Chips from Australia, for example.

The brand has been a staple in many households in Australia since the early 1980s.

The Australian brand is also the original corn chip brand from Down Under. And its maker, Snack Brands Australia, uses nothing but the best ingredients on the market.

It is made from premium whole corn kernels grown by experienced farmers in South-Western Australia to create the perfect pack of corn snack.

The product is GMO-free too, meaning it contains zero genetically modified ingredients.

Other than its original flavour, the chips come in Tasty Cheese and Nacho Cheese too, all of which, at $3.95 each, are available exclusively at FairPrice.

During the cooking process, cheese is added to fresh corn dough.

When it is done, more cheese flavouring is added to the cooked chips.

This gives you a double hit of cheese and, naturally, double happiness as you chow down this crunchy and cheesy goodness.

While corn chips are delicious on their own, pair them with salsa or guacamole for an additional kick.

Bust out a bowl for a party and watch the chips disappear within minutes.

Besides the more common salsa and guacamole combinations, there are plenty of other flavours to consider.

Melt some butter and whisk in milk, flour and cheese to make a delectable cheese dip for your corn chips.

WASABI

Alternatively, try a lemon, yogurt and chive dip, a vegan eggplant creation, or a wasabi and pea pairing.

Other than being the ideal mid-day or party snack, the versatile corn chips can also be incorporated into dinners and desserts.

Try your hand at making corn chip veggie burgers, chip-coated chicken fingers, corn chip casserole, or corn chip Mexican pizza, which uses leftover corn chips and shredded meat.

For dessert, try unique recipes such as no-bake peanut butter and corn chip cookies, delectable chocolate corn chip candy, or dessert nachos, which includes cinnamon sugar chips, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and fresh berries.