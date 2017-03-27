Type 2 diabetes patients need to exercise more
People with Type 2 diabetes who sit all day have a riskier blood fat mixture than those who move or exercise periodically throughout the day.
"Interrupting prolonged sitting with light intensity activity after meals reduces risk factors for heart disease and diabetes, such as elevated blood sugars and high blood pressure," said Dr Megan S. Grace of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.
Past research has shown that these patients have an altered blood fat profile that contributes to insulin resistance. Exercise can improve this profile.- REUTERS