Unhealthy diet for night owls

Depression is known to be an obstacle to staying smoke-free.

Night owls may be more prone to an unhealthy diet than morning people.

Researchers at the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare found that while the energy intake for the two groups did not differ, the former ate more sugar and fats than the latter.

The study, published in journal Obesity, tracked the diets of 1,854 men and women aged from 25 to 74 years, and classified them accordingly with a questionnaire.

On weekdays, the evening types ate less in the morning, but tended to choose foods higher in sugar and lower in fibre, carbohydrates and fats, including saturated fat.

On weekends, evening people ate significantly more sugar and fats, had more irregular mealtimes, and ate meals and snacks twice as often as morning people.

Depression spike in teen smokers

Teen smokers today may have worse mental health, according to a new study published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

Researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health found that among smokers aged 12 to 17, the percentage who had depression increased from 16 per cent in 2005 to 22.4 per cent in 2013.

Depression is known to be an obstacle to staying smoke-free, making it harder for teens to quit, the researchers said.

"The very high rates of depression among the youngest smokers, those aged 12 to 17, is very concerning, as it may impair their ability not only to stop smoking, but also to navigate the important developmental tasks of adolescence that are important for a successful adult life," epidemiology professor and study co-author Deborah Hasin said in a statement.