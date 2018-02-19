Unhealthy habits you need to ditch

Get at least six to eight hours of sleep a day, and give yourself some time to wind down before you hit the sack.

Bad habits - everyone has them. Some of them might be harmless, but others can wreak havoc on your health.

To make room for the new and improved you in the Year of the Dog, you need to kick some bad habits to the curb to look good and feel even better.

SKIPPING BREAKFAST

Breakfast has always been hailed as the most important meal of the day - and for good reason.

Skipping the first meal of the day can do serious damage to your metabolism, energy and even blood sugar levels.

When you munch on that morning toast or tuck into that bowl of cereal, it helps kick-start your digestion, fire up your metabolism and regulate the blood sugar levels in your body.

According to research by the International Journal of Obesity, when you skip breakfast, your metabolism might slow down, and this in turn results in weight gain and sluggishness.

Also, you are more likely to overeat later in the day.

If you cannot find time to prepare your breakfast in the morning, try to do it the night before so that you can have a quick one before you head out to work.

USING EXPIRED COSMETICS

It is hard to throw out your favourite eyeliner or foundation, especially after you shelled out major dough for it.

However, it is extremely important to abide by make-up expiration dates.

Aside from a reduction of the efficacy of active ingredients over time, molecules in cosmetic products can break down into something else when they are past the expiry date.

When this happens, your skin might get irritated and inflamed. As a rule of thumb, consider replacing your mascara every three months, eyeliner and eyeshadow every six to 12 months, and lipstick every year.

BITING NAILS

This increases your likelihood of contracting diseases. According to a study from the University of Colorado, we carry about 3,200 bacteria from 150 different species on our hands.

Just think about all the bacteria entering your system when you place your unwashed hands in your mouth, and bite and pick at your fingernails.

Consider applying a varnish that leaves a bitter taste on the nails to deter yourself from nail biting.

EATING LUNCH AT YOUR DESK

A study by Herbalife found that 29 per cent of professionals in Singapore are having their lunch breaks at their desks up to five times a week.

This percentage is almost double of the Asia-Pacific average of 15 per cent.

When you have lunch at your desk, you probably are not moving around much, and sitting for prolonged periods of time is neither good for your blood circulation nor your eyes.

Also, doing work while eating might also cause you to eat more than you should because you may not notice if you are full.

If you have to have lunch at your desk, try to squeeze in a short walk around your office building to sneak in some exercise and take a breather before you start work again.

NOT GETTING ENOUGH SLEEP

According to the Health Promotion Board, sleep deprivation results in a loss of concentration, slower response and risky decision-making.

Additionally, a lack of sleep can also impact our emotional well-being, which in turn leads to irritability and depression.

Try to get at least six to eight hours of sleep a day.

If you find it hard to fall asleep at night, give yourself some time to wind down before hitting the sack. During this time, you can engage in activities that will help calm your senses - such as taking a bubble bath or listening to soothing music.

This article first appeared

on Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com).