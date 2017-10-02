Warm up to cool down

It is a hot day and you desperately need to cool down. But pause if your instinct is to reach out for a glass of ice water, because cold water actually heats your body up instead of cooling it down.

Our digestive system is programmed to regulate the temperature in there. Since the natural human body temperature is 37 deg C, any cold substances entering our digestive tract have to be heated up to have the same temperature as our bodies.

So exactly how can you benefit from drinking warm water?

BURNS FAT

Every time you have a glass of cold water with your meals, the cooler temperature of the water tends to solidify the fat and oil in your food. The solidified fat can attach itself to your intestinal wall, making digestion an issue.

Instead, have some warm water after your meals to dissolve the fat and oil in your stomach, so your digestive system can break down fat deposits for smoother digestion.

REDUCES MENSTRUAL PAIN

Drinking warm water is the best way to ease it, because it relaxes your stomach by improving the circulation in your capillaries.

The circulation of the warm water throughout your body also relaxes your muscles by loosening them. Its thermic quality provides great comfort to your abdomen during your period.

PREVENTS SORE THROAT

We always opt for warm water while having a sore throat as it provides great relief - cold water irritates scratchy throats even more.

So why not drink warm water in the first place to prevent nasty sore throats? This is because warm water dissolves excess phlegm to prevent any sort of nasal congestion.

This article was first published on www.shape.com.sg.