When you eat could affect your weight

Research suggests that eating right before sleeping may affect how lean you are

Timing meals relative to your own body clock, rather than to the time of day, may affect how lean you are, researchers suggest.

They recruited 110 students for a 30-day study of sleep times and food intake, and evaluated their melatonin onset timing, which marks the beginning of a person's biological night.

Those with a higher body fat percentage - 8.7 per cent higher in women and 10.1 per cent higher in men - were found to eat most of their calories closer to the time of melatonin onset than lean participants, Dr Andrew McHill of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and his colleagues found.