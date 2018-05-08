Whiten and hydrate your skin

ALBION

PHOTOS: ALBION

The Japanese beauty brand has introduced a new and improved Infinesse White range ($63 to $200) to help women target triple skin dullness and discolouration for more targeted and effective whitening .

It features triple whitening treatment that targets both the epidermis and dermis layer of the skin, making it brilliantly white while giving it a firmer, appearance.

Comprising the Melt Release Cleansing Oil, Bright Force Wash, Whitening Pump Milk, Whitening Pump Lotion, White Surge Solution, White Plant Cream and White Clay Grommage, Albion's Infinesse White range is available at Albion outlets at Takashimaya, Metro Centrepoint and Robinsons Raffles City.

APRILSKIN

PHOTOS: APRILSKIN

The Korean cosmetics company's latest make-up product, Perfect Magic Cover Fit Cushion ($47), has a full-coverage foundation formula containing 67 per cent water-based moisturising serum.

The metal plate cushion contains natural extracts of lotus flower and aloe.

It is available with a range of Aprilskin's other Cushion Foundations - like the Magic Snow Cushion 2.0 (in black and white), the Magic Snow Fixing Foundation and the Magic Snow Sun Foundation 2.0 - at selected Guardian stores, including Takashimaya and VivoCity.

CREMORLAB

PHOTOS: CREMORLAB

Established in 2011, the Korean make-up and skincare brand is finally here after gaining popularity in the US, Europe and Asia.

It uses T.E.N. Water, clinically-proven to contain 300 times more minerals than other thermal waters as a key base ingredient in all its products.

It also contains a golden ratio of 1.6: 1 of calcium and magnesium for skin to absorb nutrients at an optimal rate and prides itself in its ability to help you attain the coveted Korean "glass skin" by delivering round-the-clock deep skin hydration.

Korean actress Han Ye Seul, the new face of Cremorlab, has said her personal favourites are the Fresh Water Gel ($62) face moisturiser and Eau Thermale O2 Lasting Cushion ($58).

Cremorlab is now available at Tangs VivoCity and Guardian Beauty at Jurong Point Shopping Centre.