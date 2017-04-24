Yoga mum exercises flexibility in schedule
Adult milk powder brand Anlene's new #MoveYoung campaign encourages women to get active and pursue their dreams despite work or parenting commitments. Three official advocates discuss how they manage work-life balance and place importance on health and happiness
Ms Dawn Sim
The 37-year-old founder of local yoga studio Trium Fitness and aerial yoga guru is a mother of four daughters aged one, five, eight and 10.
Having to juggle her career and family, Ms Dawn Sim would sometimes take her children to work in order to be close to them.
Ms Sim told The New Paper: "I always make spending quality time with my kids and exercising daily a priority."
She recalled how after her two older girls were born in France, where they lived for four years, it took "creativity and a lot of self-motivation" to settle the kids and head out for a jog.
Most of the time, she involved them in her workouts to make things simpler.
Motherhood challenged Ms Sim's body right from the beginning - her girls were all born via Caesarean section.
She said: "I knew that the journey to recovery would be a challenge. Especially with multiple surgeries, it did get harder, but I also became better educated and prepared along the way.
"My first response was to find out how I could safely and surely build up my core strength again and breastfeed my babies during recuperation."
INTENSITY
Today, Ms Sim exercises on a daily basis even with her busy schedule, varying the intensity and type of workout depending on how she feels.
She usually runs and does yoga and pilates as well as circuit training.
Ms Sim credited her father for being a positive influence on her active lifestyle since she was in primary school, during which she competed in swimming, track and field and endurance sports.
She said: "Sometimes, all I can manage is 20 to 30 minutes of working out, but it still makes me feel amazing and full of energy by the end of it...
"I have my lazy days, when all I want to do is just laze in bed. But I am someone with a positive attitude, and I usually cheer myself on to try and complete at least five minutes of a workout. That little bit of exercise is enough to get me pumped up and energised to do so much more."
According to her, the benefits of keeping fit go beyond the physical results.
She said: "I am honoured to be a part of the Anlene campaign as I feel strongly about being responsible for your own health and well-being...
"You have to make time to take care of yourself because it helps you be a better parent for sure. And of course, you will be setting an example for your kids to follow too."
Exercising helped her get through tough times
Ms Elaine Heng
As a social media influencer who also runs an image consultancy firm and online shopping portal, Ms Elaine Heng enjoys a certain flexibility when it comes to her work schedule, which is handy when she has to care for her two sons, aged seven and three.
Yet, no matter how hectic things get, the single mum who is in her late 30s still makes sure she squeezes in some exercise.
She told The New Paper: "I don't exercise very often but when I do, I usually visit the gym to lift some weights and use the cross trainer.
"As an image consultant, I am constantly on my feet when I conduct training. And when I attend product launches and events as an influencer, I walk around to mingle and network.
"So I guess they all add to my 'exercise' regimen.
"It is challenging as there are just so many things to handle every day, from business to family. So I need to make a conscious effort to take time off to keep fit."
Sweating it out also helped Ms Heng get through tough times, like when she was in the process of separating from her ex-husband.
She said: "I needed to do something to keep negative thoughts (at bay).
"Exercising made me forget emotional pain and mental stress during that time. It cleared a lot of my thoughts and gave me some 'me' time."
Adventures with grandson keep her feeling young
Ms Doris Yip
Also known as the mother of local celebrity blogger Wendy Cheng or Xiaxue, the 58-year-old divorcee is pretty popular on Instagram too, with almost 38,000 followers.
Ms Doris Yip stays youthful, upbeat and active thanks to her daughter and four-year-old grandson, whom she takes out every week.
Ms Yip, a real estate agent, told The New Paper: "Although I am not an outdoorsy person, I spend time outdoors with (my grandson), running around in parks and swimming.
"Playing with him makes me feel young as he cheers me up all the time...I have to keep my energy level up and run after him.
"My daughter encourages me to try new things, such as going for various beauty treatments, which also makes me feel young."
At one point, Ms Yip took on three jobs to support her children, but she still managed to strike a balance between work, fitness and family.
She said: "I was a property agent and life insurance agent for one company and a general insurance agent for another.
"At that time, for about nine months, I went to the gym with a friend three times a week in the morning. Although I had many jobs, they had flexible hours."
Eight years ago, she hit a low point in her life and felt "alone and out of shape", which prompted her to exercise.
Ms Yip also regulates her diet with healthy meals, such as eating salads on certain days.
"As I age, I know it is important to keep myself surrounded with the people I love and be able to do the things I love.
"With the right mindset, a good diet and ample exercise, you can move as young as you feel on the inside (and outside)," she said.