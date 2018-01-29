Is your desk job causing you to gain weight?

Desk-bound workers can balance the harmful effects of their sedentary lifestyles with convenient physical activities, such as taking the stairs.

When you are chained to your desk, your fingers might be the only part of your body that is getting a workout.

Also, if you are working in a high pressure environment, you could wind up snacking more to cope with the stress.

And aside from possible weight gain, too much sitting is linked to diabetes and premature death, according to a Harvard Medical School report.

That is because sitting at your desk all day can have a negative impact on your sugar and fat metabolism, in turn increasing your risk of getting diabetes and heart disease.

Unless you plan on getting a more active job, try your hand at these strategies that will prevent you from packing on the pounds.

STAND AT YOUR DESK

Based on figures from the Journal of Physical Activity and Health, when you stand, you burn up to 30 per cent more calories than when you sit.

While this might not seem like a significant amount, it adds up over time and helps you keep your waistline in check.

Standing also helps to improve your blood sugar levels.

Consider standing or moving around - for one to three minutes - every half hour or so when you are at work. You can even download mobile phone apps that will sound an alarm to remind you to do so.

If your job requires you to be on the phone a lot, you can also stand while talking to burn more calories.

BRING YOUR OWN LUNCH

While it is easy to slip into the habit of buying takeout or eating out during your lunch break, those food options tend to be higher in calories and fat. When you pack your own lunch, you can control those factors and combat the office weight gain.

As a rule of thumb, try to pack healthy lunches and have a mix of lean protein like grilled chicken and fruits or vegetables.

AVOID THE VENDING MACHINE

The vending machine may seem like a godsend when you have no time to head to the cafeteria or the eatery around the corner.

However, many a time, those packaged treats are packed with calories and are low in nutrients.

Rather than picking up a bag of chips from the vending machine, keep some healthy snacks at your desk that will fill you up and fuel your body to get you through the day.

The Health Promotion Board recommends snacking on food such as almonds, pumpkin seeds and cherry tomatoes.

TAKE THE STAIRS

When you get to work and get off work, take the stairs rather than the elevator. If you really want to sneak in a workout and work those glutes, spend 30 minutes a day just walking up and down the stairs.

Additionally, according to the Health Promotion Board, walking between 7,500 and 10,000 steps can lower your blood pressure and cholesterol levels as well as improve blood glucose levels, in turn reducing the risk of diabetes and other chronic diseases.

STAY HYDRATED

When you are not hydrated, you might mistake your thirst for hunger and snack more than necessary.

That is why you should keep a bottle of water with you at all times and sip water through the workday. The Health Promotion Board recommends a daily intake of eight to 10 glasses of 250ml of water.

By doing so, it will stop you from snacking when you are not hungry and you will also feel less lethargic when you work.

