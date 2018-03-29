Egg tofu with crab meat and leek

To celebrate Easter, try making an egg-themed dish like this egg tofu covered in a glistening gravy of crab meat and leek, thickened with an egg white.

I remember eating versions of this dish at zi char stalls and Chinese restauarants. As a child, I've always found dinner a little more exciting when tofu slathered in crab meat gravy was served on a hot plate.

This is not a difficult dish to replicate. I deep-fry the tofu, but you can always try using the air-fryer if you like.

It is hard to go wrong with fresh ingredients like crab meat, Australian leek and a fresh egg - the golden rounds of tofu make the dish look inviting.

The leek serves to keep the seafood from being overpowering and it also adds a superb sweetness to the gravy.

INGREDIENTS (SERVES 4)

400ml cooking oil

2 rolls of egg tofu, cut into six pieces per packet

3 garlic cloves, chopped

50g crab meat

1 stalk of leek (60g), diagonally sliced

120ml water

1 tbsp cornflour

1 tbsp water

1 egg white

½ tsp salt

Dash of ground white pepper

METHOD

1. Deep-fry six pieces of egg tofu at a time until golden brown.

2. Place the fried tofu on kitchen paper to drain excess oil.

3. Reserve 30ml of cooking oil and heat it in a clean wok.

4. Fry the garlic for a minute until fragrant.

5. Add the leek and fry for two minutes.

6. Add the crab meat. Fry for 30 seconds and add a dash of pepper.

7. Continue to fry for another 11/2 minutes.

8. Add 120g of water and stir.

9. In a little bowl, mix the cornflour with 1 tablespoon of water. Stir well and add to the crab mixture.

10. Season with salt and pepper.

11. Once the mixture comes to a boil, keep stirring and gradually add the egg white.

12. Spoon half of the mixture onto the serving dish.

13. Arrange the fried tofu on the dish and spoon over the remaining crab mixture.

14. Serve immediately.

