Hed Chef: Abalone seafood brown rice beehoon

Hit the sweet spot with this sumptuous treat of abalone and an assortment of seafood served on a bed of brown rice beehoon.

For healthier festive cooking, I skipped the lard. But I must say, the results are still satisfying.

How can it not be when you pile on the baby abalone?

Unless you are an abalone snob, this dish is a tantalising treat for this festive season.

Better yet, it is deliciously affordable. I have no qualms using farmed abalone for this .

If you can, make your own chicken stock. That way, you can further control the amount of sodium used.

ABALONE SEAFOOD BROWN RICE BEEHOON

INGREDIENTS (SERVES FOUR)

3 tbsp cooking oil

15g ginger, julienned

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 red onion (100g), sliced

50g fresh shiitake mushrooms, quartered

200g clams, grit removed

2 napa cabbage leaves (150g), cut into 3cm-thick pieces

3 ears of baby corn, sliced diagonally into 1.5cm-thick pieces

4 tablespoons of oyster sauce

200g brown rice vermicelli, soaked until softened

200g kailan, cut into 5cm lengths

1 litre chicken stock

4 slipper lobsters (700g), cleaned and halved

6 prawns (150g), deveined with shells on

1 medium-sized squid (120g), sliced into 2cm-thick pieces

2 eggs

2 tbsp corn flour

2 tbsp chicken stock

Dash of ground white pepper

60g baby abalones

1 stalk of Chinese parsley, cut into 1cm pieces

METHOD

1. Heat oil in wok using medium heat.

2. Add ginger and fry for 30 seconds.

3. Add garlic and fry for 30 seconds.

4. Add red onion and fry for 45 seconds.

5. Add mushrooms and fry for a minute.

6. Add clams and fry for a minute.

TNP PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

7. Add napa cabbage, baby corn and two tablespoons of oyster sauce. Stir-fry then add the vermicelli. (Above)

8. Add kailan and chicken stock. Add remaining oyster sauce. Stir.

TNP PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

9. Place slipper lobsters in a layer. (Above)

10. Cover wok and bring to a boil.

11. Cook for three minutes or until slipper lobsters are nearly cooked.

12. Add in prawns and squid. Cook for a minute or until the mixture is gently boiling.

13. Add eggs. Break the yolks and stir-fry the mixture to distribute the egg.

14. Place cornflour in a small bowl and add two tablespoons of chicken stock. Mix well and add into the wok.

15. Add white pepper. Stir and let the mixture come to a gentle boil.

16. Place abalone in wok and cover for 30 seconds.

17. Transfer into serving dish and garnish with Chinese parsley.