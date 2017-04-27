Hed Chef: Baked fish with chimichurri

Looking for something to cook that isn't too laborious?

With the long weekend coming up, try this dish that is simple to whip up and refreshingly zesty.

I use angkoli (goldband snapper) for this recipe of baked fish with chimichurri, a piquant sauce or marinade traditionally used in Argentinian cooking.

Get the fishmonger to butterfly the fish for you - the fish cooks quicker and there are less bones to grapple with.

Usually red or white wine vinegar is used to make chimichurri, but I opted to use lemon juice for a brighter taste. I find it more practical too as this means I do not have to buy an entire bottle of red wine vinegar.

Use less lemon juice if you prefer it to be less tangy.

If you are not used to the "raw" taste of chimichurri, you can pop the fish back in the oven for two minutes after you pour on the remaining sauce at the end of the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

1 whole snapper (800g), cleaned

1 tsp salt

40g garlic cloves

30g shallots

40g flat leaf parsley, chopped

30g fresh coriander, chopped

½ tsp dried oregano

2 tsp dried chilli flakes

Juice of one lemon

50ml olive oil

1 lemon, sliced into 1.5cm-thick slices

METHOD

1. Clean and butterfly the fish.

2. Take ½ teaspoon of salt and rub it all over the fish. Set aside the fish while you prepare the sauce. (Below)



3. In a blender, place the garlic cloves and shallots. Pulse until they become a paste.

4. Add the flat leaf parsley, fresh coriander, dried oregano, chilli flakes and lemon juice. Pulse until parsley and coriander are finely chopped.

5. With the blender running at slow speed, add in the olive oil gradually.

6. Add the salt and pulse for five seconds. Remove the sauce from the blender. (Below)



7. Preheat the oven to 200 deg C.

8. Take a tray and line with baking paper.

9. Place the fish on the lined tray. Take one tablespoon of the sauce and smear it over the fish.

10. Stuff the fish with the lemon slices. (below)



11. Add two more tablespoons of the sauce on top of the fish.

12. Place the fish in the oven on the middle rack to bake at 180 deg C for 25 minutes.

13. Drizzle on the remaining sauce before serving.