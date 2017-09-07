Hed Chef: Bittergourd stir-fry

White bittergourd is less bitter than the usual green variety, and if you prefer bittergourd to be tenderer, cook it a little longer.

Fresh ingredients can provide the inspiration to cook and eat healthier food at home.

This week's recipe is a spin on the Okinawan dish of goya champuru, which is a bittergourd stir-fry with pork and pressed tofu.

I used two kinds of bittergourd - the white one and the mini bittergourd - and I rather like the jade-like colour combination.

INGREDIENTS

50g pork collar, thinly sliced and cut into 3cm by 4cm pieces

1 tbsp cooking sake

1 tbsp light soya sauce

100g tau kwa (pressed tofu), cut into 1cm cubes

4 tbsp cooking oil

180g white bittergourd, thinly sliced

140g mini bittergourd, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

Pinch of salt

100ml water

40g beansprouts

30g carrot, shredded

1 level tsp salt

Dash of pepper

½ tsp sesame oil

3g bonito flakes

METHOD

1. Place the pork in a bowl, and add the cooking sake and one tablespoon of light soya sauce. Place in refrigerator to marinate for 20 minutes.

Remove it from the refrigerator five minutes before cooking.

2. Heat two tablespoons of oil and fry the tau kwa over medium-low heat until golden brown.

3. Place the fried tau kwa on kitchen paper to drain excess oil.

4. In a clean pan, heat two tablespoons of oil. Fry the garlic for a minute.

5. Add the white bittergourd. Fry for 45 seconds and add the mini bittergourd.

6. Add pinch of salt and fry for a minute.

7. Add water and cook until there is no visible liquid.

8. Add the pork. Fry for two minutes.

9. Add the beansprouts and shredded carrot. Fry for one minute.

10. Season with a level teaspoon of salt.

11. Add the pepper and sesame oil.

12. Turn off the heat. Garnish with bonito flakes and serve immediately