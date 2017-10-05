Hed Chef: French beans with sakura ebi
French beans with sakura ebi
I tasted this French beans dish at a restaurant and thought it a great way to use sakura ebi, a type of small red shrimp from Japan.
It has a toasty and crispy texture that is quite different from the dried prawn usually used.
Another key ingredient is preserved radish. I used sweet preserved radish from Thailand.
To reduce the saltiness, I soaked it for 10 minutes before rinsing it and chopping it up.
There are mainly two types of salted preserved radish - sweet or salty.
You can use either one, according to your preference.
For a healthier version, you can blanch or steam the French beans instead of pre-frying them.
INGREDIENTS
- 50ml cooking oil
- 250g French beans, diagonally cut into 5cm pieces
- 30g garlic, chopped
- 30g shallot, chopped
- 40g preserved sweet radish, chopped
- 15g sakura ebi (shrimp)
- Dash of pepper
- Small pinch of salt (optional)
METHOD
- 1. Heat the cooking oil in a deep pan or wok over medium heat.
- 2. Place the French beans into the hot oil and fry for two minutes until the edges are slightly browned.
- 3. Turn off the heat and place French beans on a plate lined with kitchen paper to drain off excess oil.
- 4. Reserve two tablespoons of oil and discard the rest.
- 5. In a clean frying pan or wok, heat the two tablespoons of oil over medium heat.
- 6. Add the garlic and fry for 30 seconds.
- 7. Add the shallot and fry for a minute.
- 8. Add the chopped preserved radish and fry for two minutes until fragrant.
- 9. Add the sakura ebi and fry for 1½ minutes.
- 10. Add the fried French beans.
- 11. Season with a dash of pepper.
- 12. Taste and add a pinch of salt if needed.