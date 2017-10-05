Hed Chef: French beans with sakura ebi

I tasted this French beans dish at a restaurant and thought it a great way to use sakura ebi, a type of small red shrimp from Japan.

It has a toasty and crispy texture that is quite different from the dried prawn usually used.

Another key ingredient is preserved radish. I used sweet preserved radish from Thailand.

To reduce the saltiness, I soaked it for 10 minutes before rinsing it and chopping it up.

There are mainly two types of salted preserved radish - sweet or salty.

You can use either one, according to your preference.

For a healthier version, you can blanch or steam the French beans instead of pre-frying them.

INGREDIENTS

50ml cooking oil

250g French beans, diagonally cut into 5cm pieces

30g garlic, chopped

30g shallot, chopped

40g preserved sweet radish, chopped

15g sakura ebi (shrimp)

Dash of pepper

Small pinch of salt (optional)

METHOD

1. Heat the cooking oil in a deep pan or wok over medium heat.

2. Place the French beans into the hot oil and fry for two minutes until the edges are slightly browned.

3. Turn off the heat and place French beans on a plate lined with kitchen paper to drain off excess oil.

4. Reserve two tablespoons of oil and discard the rest.

5. In a clean frying pan or wok, heat the two tablespoons of oil over medium heat.

6. Add the garlic and fry for 30 seconds.

7. Add the shallot and fry for a minute.

8. Add the chopped preserved radish and fry for two minutes until fragrant.

9. Add the sakura ebi and fry for 1½ minutes.