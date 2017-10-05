Hed Chef

Hed Chef: French beans with sakura ebi

French beans with sakura ebi

Hedy Khoo
Columnist
Oct 05, 2017 06:00 am

I tasted this French beans dish at a restaurant and thought it a great way to use sakura ebi, a type of small red shrimp from Japan.

It has a toasty and crispy texture that is quite different from the dried prawn usually used.

Another key ingredient is preserved radish. I used sweet preserved radish from Thailand.

To reduce the saltiness, I soaked it for 10 minutes before rinsing it and chopping it up.

There are mainly two types of salted preserved radish - sweet or salty.

You can use either one, according to your preference.

TNP PHOTOS: HEDY KHOO

For a healthier version, you can blanch or steam the French beans instead of pre-frying them.

INGREDIENTS

  • 50ml cooking oil
  • 250g French beans, diagonally cut into 5cm pieces
  • 30g garlic, chopped
  • 30g shallot, chopped
  • 40g preserved sweet radish, chopped
  • 15g sakura ebi (shrimp)
  • Dash of pepper
  • Small pinch of salt (optional)

METHOD

  • 1. Heat the cooking oil in a deep pan or wok over medium heat.
  • 2. Place the French beans into the hot oil and fry for two minutes until the edges are slightly browned.

  • 3. Turn off the heat and place French beans on a plate lined with kitchen paper to drain off excess oil.
  • 4. Reserve two tablespoons of oil and discard the rest.
  • 5. In a clean frying pan or wok, heat the two tablespoons of oil over medium heat.
  • 6. Add the garlic and fry for 30 seconds.
  • 7. Add the shallot and fry for a minute.

  • 8. Add the chopped preserved radish and fry for two minutes until fragrant.
  • 9. Add the sakura ebi and fry for 1½ minutes.

  • 10. Add the fried French beans.
  • 11. Season with a dash of pepper.
  • 12. Taste and add a pinch of salt if needed.
Hedy Khoo

Columnist
tnp@sph.com.sg
