Hed Chef: Konnyaku noodle stir-fry

Here is a noodle dish that can be served hot or chilled.

I have always been curious about konnyaku noodles and finally got round to trying out these chewy noodles in a stir-fry with vegetables.

Konnyaku noodles are also known as shirataki, which means white waterfalls in Japanese.

According to the Oxford Companion to Food, konnyaku is extracted from the starchy root of the konnyaku plant, or Amorphophallus rivieri.

The corms of the plant are ground into flour, which is mixed with water to form a paste. It is solidified using calcium hydroxide and moulded into cakes or noodles.

Konnyaku is appreciated for its gelatinous texture and ability to absorb flavours. It is also fat-free, so this could be a useful ingredient to keep in mind.

INGREDIENTS

150g pork, cut into 2cm by 4cm pieces

1 tbsp cooking sake

1 tbsp mirin (Japanese rice wine)

1 tsp light soya sauce

700ml water

200g konnyaku noodles

2 eggs

Pinch of salt

2 tbsp oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 stalks of leek (120g), sliced

1 small carrot (80g), shredded

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

1 red finger chilli, sliced into thin strips

½ tsp salt

1½ tbsp light soya sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

½ tsp sesame seeds

1 stalk of spring onion, sliced into 4cm strips

METHOD

1. In a bowl, place the pork and add the cooking sake, mirin and one teaspoon of light soya sauce. Cover in clingwrap and leave in the fridge to marinate for 15 minutes. Remove from the fridge 5 minutes before use.

2. Bring 600ml of water to a boil.

3. Add in the konnyaku noodles and boil for 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Drain off water and set noodles aside.

5. In a bowl, crack the eggs, add a pinch of salt and beat.

6. Heat one tablespoon of oil in a frying pan.

7. Add the beaten eggs and fry over low heat for 2 minutes until eggs are set, turn over. Fry for another minute until omelette is cooked through. Set aside to cool, then slice into thin strips 5cm long.

8. In a clean non-stick pan, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil and add the chopped garlic.

9. Fry the garlic for 45 seconds until fragrant, add the marinated pork and fry for 1 minute.

10. Add the leek and fry for 30 seconds.

11. Add the shredded carrot and fry for 1 minute.

12. Add the konnyaku noodles and fry for 1 minute.

13. Add the salt, light soya sauce and sesame oil and fry for 2 minutes.

14. Add the bell pepper and fry for 1 minute.

15. Add the sliced chilli and fry for 30 seconds. Turn off the heat.

16. Add the omelette strips and toss gently. Transfer the noodles onto a serving plate and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Garnish with spring onion and serve.

