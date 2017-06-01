Hed Chef: Pad see ew

I am a big fan of one-pot meals. I find noodle dishes convenient to cook, especially on weekends. You get a hearty meal without too much fussing over the stove, and there is less washing up, too.

This is my version of the Thai-style char kway teow called pad see ew, which translates to soya sauce noodles.

A friend of mine is enamoured with the dish, which he had on a recent trip to Bangkok. The version he ate contained lovely bits of preserved radish, which he liked so much that he brought back a few bags and gave me one.

Preserved radish is salty, so if you want more crunch, cut back on the salt and sauces.

Instead of the usual kailan, I use broccolini as I like its texture, and it doesn't have that slightly bitter taste that kailan has.

INGREDIENTS

800ml water

Pinch of salt

4 tbsp oil

6 garlic cloves (30g), chopped

200g beef, thinly sliced

Half a carrot (60g), shredded

240g broccolini, cut into 5cm lengths

400g kway teow (flat rice noodles)

½ tsp sugar

¼ tsp salt

½ tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp light soya sauce

1 tsp dark soya sauce

2 eggs

20g preserved radish

METHOD

1. Bring water to a boil.

2. Add pinch of salt.

3. Blanch the broccolini for two minutes.

4. Drain off excess water and set the broccolini aside.

5. Heat three tablespoons of oil in a wok over medium heat, save the rest.

6. Fry the garlic for a minute.

7. Add the beef slices and stir-fry for two minutes.

8. Add the carrot and broccolini and stir-fry for two minutes.

9. Add the kway teow and fry.

10. Add the sugar, salt, fish sauce, light soya sauce and dark soya sauce. Stir-fry for two minutes.

11. Push the kway teow to the side of the wok.

12. Pour in the remaining one tablespoon of oil into the wok and let it heat for 30 seconds. Crack both eggs and add them into the wok where the oil is.

13. Add the preserved radish to the eggs. Mix this with the kway teow and stir-fry for two to three minutes until the eggs are cooked. Serve immediately.