Hed Chef: Trio egg spinach from fresh produce

Whip up this trio egg spinach dish for the festive season.

Thrill your dinner guests with this classic favourite of spinach cooked with three types of eggs.

It is a restaurant-style dish that you can easily replicate and serve up this festive season.

Better still, it features locally farmed produce that you can easily get at the supermarket.

Look out for the red Love Homegrown Produce label or country of origin when you are grocery shopping.

I used two 220g packets of locally grown round spinach from Kok Fah Technology Farm. This produces a dish that can serve four to five guests.

I also used an organic selenium fresh egg produced by Chew’s Agriculture.

If you appreciate cooking with fresh ingredients, local produce makes a great choice because it takes a shorter time to get from farm to shelf.

All three local poultry farms — Seng Choon Farm, Chew’s Agriculture and N&N Agriculture — are registered under the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority’s Singapore Quality Egg Scheme (SQES).

Look for the SQES logo on egg cartons as it is a mark of quality and freshness.

INGREDIENTS

1 salted egg

1 century egg

1 locally farmed egg

1.2 litres of water

1 tbsp cooking oil for the boiling water

Pinch of salt for the boiling water

440g locally grown round spinach, leaves and stems separated

1 tbsp cooking oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

120ml chicken stock

1 tbsp of wolfberries, rinsed

1 tsp of cornflour mixed with 1 tsp water

1 tsp Chinese cooking wine

A pinch of salt

Dash of white pepper

METHOD

1. Boil the salted egg for 8 minutes. Set aside to cool. Peel and separate the egg yolk from the white. Coarsely chop the salted egg white. Lightly mash the salted egg yolk with a fork. Set aside.

2. Peel and slice the century egg.

3. Beat the locally farmed egg. Set aside.

4. Pour the 1.2 litres of water into a pot and bring to a boil.

5. Add 1 tablespoon of cooking oil and a pinch of salt into the water.

6. Blanch the spinach stems for 2 minutes followed by the leaves for 1½ minutes.

Blanch the spinach stems for 2 minutes followed by the leaves for 1½ minutes. TNP PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

7. Drain and place blanched spinach in deep serving dish.

8. In a deep pan or wok, heat 1 tablespoon of oil.

9. Fry the chopped garlic until fragrant. Lower the heat. Add the salted egg yolk.

10. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil.

11. Add the salted egg white and century egg.

12. Add the wolfberries.

13. Stir in the beaten locally farmed egg.

Stir in the beaten locally farmed egg. TNP PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

14. Stir in the cornflour mixture.

15. Add the Chinese cooking wine. Bring to a simmering boil.

Add the Chinese cooking wine. Bring to a simmering boil. TNP PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

16. Season with a pinch of salt and add a dash of white pepper.

17. Serve immediately.