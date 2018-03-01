Hed Chef: White pepper slipper lobsters

Round off your festive celebrations with this easy-to-cook dish of white pepper slipper lobsters.

It is a fairly straightforward dish to prepare. Just give the slipper lobsters a good scrub and halve them length-wise. I usually cut them with a sharp pair of scissors.

Do not underestimate ground white pepper. It can pack quite a fiery kick.

Using chicken stock adds to the flavour of the dish, but don't sweat it if you don't have it. Use plain water instead.

INGREDIENTS

300ml chicken stock

1 tbsp ground white pepper

2 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

3 tbsp cooking oil

25g ginger, sliced into thin strips

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 red onions, sectioned

6 slipper lobsters (800g), halved

1 egg, beaten

1 tbsp of cornflour

1 tbsp of water

2 stalks of spring onion, cut into 5cm lengths

1 red chilli, deseeded and sliced into thin strips

1 stalk of Chinese parsley, cut into 2cm pieces

METHOD

1. In a bowl, mix the chicken stock, ground white pepper, oyster sauce, light soy sauce and sesame oil.

2. Heat the cooking oil in a wok.

3. Fry the ginger for 45 seconds then add the garlic and fry for 45 seconds.

4. Add the red onion and fry for a minute. (Photo above)

5. Add the slipper lobsters and stir-fry for a minute. (Photo above)

6. Pour in the chicken stock mixture. Stir then cover and let it cook for six minutes

7. Add in the beaten egg and stir-fry for a minute. (Photo above)

8. In a small bowl, mix the cornflour and water, then add the mixture into the wok.

9. Fry for 30 seconds then add in the spring onion and red chilli. Fry for another 30 sec.

10. Transfer the slipper lobsters to a serving plate.

11. Garnish with the Chinese parsley and serve immediately.

FOLLOW HED CHEF (@HEDCHEFHEDYKHOO) ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE CULINARY ADVENTURES