Opt for locally grown produce

Our local vegetable farms tap on technology to produce a variety of leafy greens from spinach to even mizuna.

Buying and eating locally grown produce supports our economy and builds better food supply resilience.

When buying vegetables, select those with crisp fresh leaves, and buy only what you can consume within a few days.

Place the vegetables at the top of your grocery bags to prevent bruising.

Remove any soil off the vegetables and pack them in plastic bags or containers before storing them in the vegetable compartment of the refrigerator.