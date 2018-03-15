Recipe for crab meat bean vermicelli omelette

For a dressier omelette that is easy to cook, appetising to look at and eat, try this crab meat bean vermicelli omelette.

As a child, I remember attending Chinese wedding banquets where crab meat shark's fin omelette was part of an assortment of appetisers served as the "cold dish".

Economical versions would substitute shark's fin with bean vermicelli.

I include cornflour as it adds a touch of crispiness to the omelette.

I also throw in chilli and spring onion for pops of colour.

If you don't have any crab meat available or want to do an even more economical version, try using canned tuna instead.

Add a little more onion or an extra clove of garlic to stave off any fishy odours.

INGREDIENTS

6 large eggs

2 tbsp cornflour

120ml water

120g tanghoon (bean vermicelli), soaked and cut into 5cm lengths

1 red onion (150g), sliced

200g pasteurised crab meat

1 red chilli, deseeded and thinly sliced

1 stalk of spring onion

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tsp light sauce

2 tsp salt

4 tbsp cooking oil

3 garlic cloves, chopped

METHOD

1. In a mixing bowl, add the eggs.

2. In a small bowl, mix the cornflour with water.

3. Add the cornflour mixture into the eggs and beat.

4. Add the tanghoon, onion, crab meat, chilli and spring onion.

5. Add the sesame oil, light sauce and salt. (A)

6. Heat the 4 tablespoons of oil, on medium heat, in a non-stick pan.

7. Add the chopped garlic and fry for 45 seconds. (B)

8. Add in the egg mixture and cook for a minute, then turn the heat down to low. (C)

9. Cover the pan and allow the egg mixture to cook until it sets.

10. Using a frying slice, slice the omelette into quarters.

11. Turn each quarter and allow the omelette to cook for another 2 minutes or until cooked through.

FOLLOW HED CHEF (@HEDCHEFHEDYKHOO) ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE CULINARY ADVENTURES