3 ways to have an affordable Christmas

Selections from Just Wine, (above) the Botanic Gardens for a good Christmas picnic, and finger foods from FairPrice.

Expensive log cakes and turkeys signal the arrival of Christmas, and 'tis the season to be mindful of your spending.

Here are some ideas for an affordable and enjoyable festive gathering. And remember, it is the company that matters.

GO ON A PICNIC

While it might not top the list for most, a picnic can be a Christmas highlight for you and your buddies.

Pick a cool spot in Fort Canning Park or the Botanic Gardens to spread your picnic mat.

Choose finger foods - they are inexpensive and convenient. Just toss them into the oven and pack them for the picnic.

Choose paper plates, so you won't have to do any dish-washing afterwards.

For a touch of class, grab plastic champagne glasses - no drinking wine out of paper cups here. An added benefit? It will spice up your obligatory Instagram flat-lay shots.

FairPrice's Fish Fingers, French Fries Straight or Crinkle Cut and Chicken Nuggets Original or Hot Spicy are $7.55 for two packs, $5.35 for two packs and $5.25 a pack respectively.

Berries, cocktail sausages, dried fruit and sushi are also great options - just remember to eat the sushi before it goes bad.

GET WINES FROM LOCAL SUPERMARKETS

Who says you need to pay through your nose for good wine? Premiums such as Just Wine are now $17.50 a bottle at FairPrice.

Just Wine offers three selections: Sauvignon Blanc, Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon.

The Sauvignon Blanc, an unsweet but refreshing white wine with hints of grapefruit, is delicate tasting - ideal for those with a lighter palate.

Meanwhile, Cabernet Sauvignon's red elixir packs blueberries, capsicums and cherries. With less tannin comes more alcohol - great for those who want heavier-tasting wines.

Lastly, the crimson Shiraz has hints of violets, dark cherries and raspberries. A flavourful punch with a spicy aftertaste awaits you - perfect for those craving the ultimate kick.

HAVE A VEGGIE-FILLED CHRISTMAS

We can generally agree that meaty Christmas delights are high in fat and calories.

So, ditch the roasted stuffings and make vegan or vegetarian dishes instead.

Not many people know this, but veggie burgers pair rather well with white wine.

Mildly rich in spicy and sweet flavours, veggie burgers are balanced well with a glass of refreshing sauvignon blanc.

For red wines, choose barbecued mock meat dishes.

Sear then bake them to create crisp caramelised edges before slathering them in barbecue sauce. Its mouth-watering, spice-laden taste is further accentuated when washed down with the Shiraz, creating an explosive sensation.