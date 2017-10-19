All-American fare at Cold Storage US Fair

From now until next Thursday, the Cold Storage US Fair will be stocking the widest range of US products in Singapore at Cold Storage supermarkets islandwide.

The products include One Potato Two Potato Kettle Potato Chips ($3.25) and Terra Real Vegetable Chips ($4.95). The great flavour and characters from Barbara's Bakery Snackimals cookies are also available in cereal form.

Made with whole grains, these lightly sweet crunchy puffs are great as a cereal or dry snack.

Joining the "wine of the bean" craze, the US Fair also brings you the Dunkin' Donuts coffee blend, a blend of beans from different growing origins and expertly roasted to give the same experience at home as in every Dunkin' Donuts stores.

French Roast, Colombian and decaf varieties offer a unique taste experience for all coffee lovers.

You also stand a chance to win a Special Edition Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883N worth over $20,000.

To take part in the lucky draw, spend a minimum of $20, inclusive of any two participating products from the US, in a single receipt.