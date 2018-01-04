Be happy as a clam with steamboat

Naturally sweet and trans-fat free, Golden Chef Pacific Clams are perfect for Chinese New Year feasting

Chinese New Year is that time of the year when symbolic food items are key to bringing good fortune for the rest of the year.

For example, round food items, ingredients such as clams, and steamboat are believed to represent prosperity.

So what better way to usher in double prosperity than having clams in your steamboat?

Steamboats are not only easy to prepare - they also accommodate more people for the annual reunion dinner.

Catering to both young and old, the steamboat allows everyone to add what they like to eat and as much as they want - after all, having an abundance of food during the reunion dinneris believed to bring wealth to the familyfor the year ahead.

Delicacies to include in the steamboat can range from meats and vegetables to seafood.

While the safest bet for a well-liked broth is a simple chicken stock, families can get a pot with a divider if they want to have two different broths.

Otherwise, getting the right quality ingredients, such as the right seafood, helps to enhance the flavour of the soup.

Harvested wild in the pristine and unpolluted waters of Chile, tins of Golden Chef Pacific Clams ($10.30), which weigh 150g when drained, are the bestseller for the canned seafood range.

TOP CHOICE

It is one of the top choices not just for home cooks but also for celebrity chef Eric Teo, brand ambassador of Golden Chef since 2012.

Known for their natural sweetness, Golden Chef Pacific Clams add richness to the broth.

The clams are also low-fat and trans-fat free, so one can look forward to enjoying them as a guilt-free indulgence.

Of quality grade and succulent, the clams are a good source of protein - nutritious and good to eat for all ages.

Purchasing clams, canned abalone and gift sets during Chinese New Year is no longer limited to mature customers. Golden Chef is suitable for shoppers aged 25 to 35 too.

Nowadays, Chinese New Year goes beyond celebrating with just one's family. Singapore is a multiracial country, and friends of different races and religions also join in the celebration and enjoy a meal together. Golden Chef Pacific Clams are halal-certified.

But if steamboat is not your cup of tea for Chinese New Year, the clams can be incorporated into cold dishes too.

In fact, they are best served straight from the can.

The Golden Chef Pacific Clam Fruity Salad with Coconut Jelly is one of the dishes created by chef Teo for you to try for this Chinese New Year.

Golden Chef Pacific Clam Fruity Salad with Coconut Jelly recipe

Preparation time: 15 minutes, serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 can Golden Chef Pacific Clams

425g, drained

1 rose apple, diced

1 guava, diced

¼ pineapple, diced

1 hard bean curd, diced and fried

50g pomegranate, remove fruit from shell

1 parsley leaf, coarsely cut

Coconut jelly (to be prepared a day earlier):

500ml FairPrice

Coconut Water100g grated coconut flesh

17g gelatine leaves, soaked in ice water

5g salt

Sauce

300g Thai chilli sauce

½ chopped red onion

2 chopped chilli padi

2 stalks chopped mint leaves

50ml calamansi juice

10g fish saucz

METHOD

To prepare the coconut jelly

1. Bring coconut water to a boil and add gelatine leaves and salt.

2. When mixture is cool, add grated coconut flesh.

3. Pour onto a flat tray about 3cm in depth and refrigerate overnight to set. Cut into small cubes.

To prepare the salad

1. Mix the ingredients for the sauce.

2. Mix the clams, rose apple, guava, pineapple, bean curd and coconut jelly with the sauce. Top with pomegranate and parsley. Ready to serve.