Best of both worlds

PROMOTIONS

Kitchen Takeover By Aloft At Cheek By Jowl

The co-head chefs of Aloft, Christian Ryan and Glenn Byrnes, will showcase a series of six courses featuring hand-sourced Tasmanian produce. Cheek by Jowl head chef Rishi Naleendra has worked with chef Byrnes at Taxi Dining Room in Melbourne. The menu focuses on seasonal vegetables and herbs, locally caught seafood and small-farm free-range meat and dairy. WHERE: 21 Boon Tat Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Mon, 7pm PRICE: $148++ a person TEL: 6221-1911 INFO: E-mail info@cheekbyjowl.com.sg

Fortnightly Sunday Brunch At FYR

FYR is launching its fortnightly Sunday Caveman Cookout Brunch on Sunday. There will be a spread of prime meats, including a whole suckling pig on the spit, beef steaks, lamb, bratwursts and chicken, alongside fresh seafood and assorted vegetable skewers. WHERE: 19 Boon Tat Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: From Sun (fortnightly): noon PRICE: Meats: from $6++ each; seafood/vegetable skewers: from $2++; sausages: from $3++; Caveman Platter: $60++; beer buckets: $32 each; draught beer: $11++ - $13++ a pint; Caveman Grog: $42++ a jug or $12++ a glass TEL: 6221-3703 INFO: www.fyr.sg

Hashida Sushi Singapore's 4th Anniversary

Hashida Sushi Singapore is celebrating its fourth anniversary and chef-owner Kenjiro Hashida will team up with soba master Osamu Tagata of Teuchi Soba Tagata, in Japan's Shizuoka prefecture, to present "soba meets sushi" lunches and dinners next week. The restaurant will also be presenting its traditional Japanese omakase fare, paired with Krug Champagne, on April 28. The following day, chef Hashida will work with Ola's chef Daniel Chavez, whose speciality lies in traditional Spanish seafood cuisine. On April 30, chef Hashida will collaborate with Wild Rocket's chef Willin Low. WHERE: 04-16 Mandarin Gallery, 333 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset/ Orchard WHEN: Mon - Wed (soba-sushi), lunch: noon - 3pm, dinner: 7 - 10pm; April 28 - 30: dinner only PRICE: Lunch: $250++ a person; dinner: $450++ - $600++ a person TEL: 6733-2114 INFO: E-mail sushi@hashida.com.sg

Pizzas By The Slice At O Mamma Mia Sapore Italiano

O Mamma Mia Sapore Italiano, a casual dining concept specialising in pizzas and pastas, has opened two outlets in Singapore, with a third set to open next month. There are 15 varieties of pizzas, sold by the slice and available for takeaway and dine-in. Pasta dishes are served with a choice of five sauces - Bolognese or Arrabbiata (both $7.90); Pesto, 4 Cheese and Boletus E Tartufo (all $8.20). WHERE (MRT): 01-11 The Clementi Mall, 3155 Commonwealth Avenue West (Clementi); & 01-K04 Causeway Point, 1 Woodlands Square (Woodlands) WHEN: Daily: noon - 10pm (The Clementi Mall); 11.30am - 10.30pm (Causeway Point) PRICE: Pizzas: $3.50 - $4.20 a slice; pastas: $7.90 - $8.20; combos: $5.50 - $9.20 TEL: 6570-9141 (The Clementi Mall); 6706-2017 (Causeway Point) INFO: E-mail contact@omammamia.com

Aquamarine Goes Mexican

Dishes at the Mexican Fare Fiesta include chicken and sweet pepper fajitas, Mexican beef pot with jalapeno with crispy tortilla and BBQ lamb spare rib with tomatillo salsa. WHERE: Level 4 Marina Mandarin, 6 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN/PRICE: May 1 - 23; lunch (noon - 2.30pm; till 3pm on weekends & public holidays): $60++ an adult, $30++ a child aged five - 12; dinner (6.30 - 10.30pm): $70++ - $80++ an adult, $35++ - $40++ a child aged five - 12 TEL: 6845-1111 INFO: E-mail aquamarine.marina@ meritushotels.com

Five Flavours Of Sticky Bones From Morganfield's

Ribs restaurant Morganfield's is serving a platter with its signature flavours. For sharing among three to four people, the flavours include Kansas Sweet BBQ, Spicy Asian BBQ, Garlic BBQ and Hickory BBQ, the classic barbecue favourite. WHERE (MRT): 01-645 Tower 4, Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard (Promenade); 02-23 The Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green (Buona Vista); & 01-51A VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk (HarbourFront) WHEN: Till June 4: 11am - 11pm (Fri, Sat & eve of public holidays: till midnight) PRICE: $99.90++ TEL: 6736-1136 (Suntec); 6694-3635 (Star Vista); 6225-0501 (VivoCity) INFO: morganfields.com.sg

Conrad Centennial Singapore Launches New Cake Collection

Conrad Centennial Singapore has launched a new collection of cakes by executive pastry chef Florent Castagnos and his team. Available whole or by piece, the flavours include Ondeh Ondeh Cheesecake (1kg: $56), Passion Fruit Milk Chocolate Cake (900g: $45), Royal Hazelnut Crunch (1kg: $61), Black Forest (1kg: $53), Carrot Cake (800g: $38) and Lime Coconut Tart (700g: $38). Other flavours ($7 a piece) are Lemon Tart, Choc'orange and Strawberry Shortcake. WHERE: The Terrace, Lobby level Conrad Centennial Singapore, 2 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Ongoing PRICE: Whole cake: $38 - $61 nett ($7 a piece); three days' advance order TEL: 6432-7483/7 INFO: E-mail sinci.lobbylounge@conradhotels.com; for online orders, go to connoisseur.sg/conrad-patisserie

SECRETARIES' WEEK

Win A Date With The Chef At Orchard Hotel

Orchard Cafe at Orchard Hotel Singapore celebrates Secretaries' Week with a buffet line-up that includes seafood on ice, sushi, sashimi, Hong Kong roasts, handmade la mian and favourites such as Orchard Cafe's laksa, pork/chicken satay and rojak with cuttlefish. Ten lucky draw winners and their partners get a complimentary high tea and culinary session with the hotel's executive chef Vincent Aw and half-price on the dinner buffet (for up to eight people). WHERE: Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN/PRICE: Mon - April 28; lunch (noon - 2.30pm): $48++ an adult, $24++ a child; dinner (6 - 10pm): $68++ - $78++ an adult; $34++ - $39++ a child TEL: 6739-6565 INFO: E-mail orchardcafe.ohs@millenniumhotels.com

Lime's Three-Course Lunch

Parkroyal on Pickering's Lime restaurant is offering a three-course lunch for Secretaries' Week. Entree choices are the Cream-filled Burrata with Jamon Serrano Ham or Char Grilled Rosemary Spiked King Prawns, with Chicken Kiev filled with Wild Mushroom Fricassee or Crisp Skin New Zealand King Salmon for the mains. Dessert is Very Berry, a Raspberry and Earl Grey Tea Log; or Candy-licious, a Belgian dark chocolate cremeux with rose jelly. WHERE: Lobby level Parkroyal on Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Mon - April 28, noon - 2.30pm PRICE: $38++ - $48++ a person TEL: 6809-8899 INFO: E-mail lime.prsps@parkroyalhotels.com

Buffet Lunch At Pan Pacific's Edge

Edge's offerings include an organic garden and toasted quinoa salad, orange vodka salmon gravlax, beetroot and cucumber carpaccio with candied walnuts, and a selection of desserts such as chocolate hazelnut flourless gateau, strawberry blackcurrant cheese tart and banana gula melaka cake. Complementing these are Edge's daily lunch signatures such as seafood on ice, sushi, sashimi, Asian and Western roasts, laksa, pasta and pizza. Secretaries will receive a box of signature handcrafted chocolate pralines. WHERE: Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Mon - April 28, noon - 2.30pm PRICE: $52++ an adult, $26++ a child aged six - 11 TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

Discounts At Basilico And Summer Palace

Regent Singapore is offering 15 per cent discounts at Basilico (weekday lunch buffet) and Summer Palace (tasting menus) and complimentary coffee at Dolcetto (Panini lunch set) next week. Basilico's weekday lunch buffet offers signature dishes and spreads of antipasti, mains and desserts. Summer Palace's executive Chinese chef Liu Ching Hai presents weekly rotational tasting menus featuring his signature wok-fried dishes, traditional dim sum and double-boiled soups. The Panini lunch set at Dolcetto comprises coffee, panini and daily soup combo. WHERE: 1 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Mon - April 28; noon - 2.30pm (Dolcetto: 11am - 3pm) PRICE (all before discount): Basilico: $55++ a person; Summer Palace: $48++ a person; Dolcetto: $18++ TEL/INFO: Basilico: 6725-3232/e-mail basilicogrm.rsn@fourseasons.com; Summer Palace: 6725-3288/e-mail summerpalace.rsn@fourseasons.com; Dolcetto: 6725-3244/e-mail dolcetto.rsn@fourseasons.com

MOTHER'S DAY

Cassis Jewel Cake From Mandarin Oriental

Surprise mum with a Mandarin Oriental Singapore Cassis Jewel Cake filled with blackcurrant confiture, Inaya chocolate cremeux and almond sable. WHERE: Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: May 3 - 14 PRICE: $75+ a kg TEL: 6885-3500 INFO: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com. Takeaway orders can be made online at mandarinoriental.oddle.me

Longevity Buns For Mum At VLV

VLV Singapore will offer six eight-course set menus. They feature executive head chef Martin Foo's creations such as black truffle roasted duck and Australian wagyu with shishito, ceps and wild bean sauce. All sets come with longevity buns. WHERE: 01-02 Clarke Quay, 3A River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: May 6 - 14; lunch (weekdays): noon - 3pm; dinner (daily): 6 - 11pm PRICE: Set menus: $298++ - $368++ (for four); $448++ - $555 (for six); $558++ - $1,358++ (for eight); $698++ - $1,689++ (for 10) TEL: 6661-0197 INFO: E-mail reservation@vlv.life

Mums Dine For Free At Hotel Fort Canning

At the Salon, Hotel Fort Canning, mums dine free when accompanied by three paying adults for the Mother's Day in the Park lunch buffet. The spread includes items such as free-range chicken caesar salad, black pepper smoked duck, fresh prawn and mussel, seafood chowder with crispy tortilla, chicken piccata, tender 24-hour slow-cooked pork belly, rosemary leg of lamb and orange-crusted Norwegian salmon. Children can enjoy the play zone with slides, toys and movie screenings. WHERE: 11 Canning Walk MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: May 14, noon - 3pm PRICE: $58++ an adult; $34++ a child aged four - 12 TEL: 6799-8809 INFO: E-mail fnb@hfcsingapore.com