VEGAN PASTA

The Market Fresh Semi Buffet (from $42) at One-Ninety Restaurant (Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6831-7250) has been refreshed, and one of my favourites from the menu of mains is the full-bodied Fusilli Puttanesca.

This vegan-friendly dish does not contain anchovies, the sauce contains onion and garlic and there is no egg in the pasta.

The meal also includes items from the appetisers buffet spread. For me, that's already worth the price.

DESSERT PANDA

Korean dessert shop Kokopanda has opened its first outlet in Singapore at Plaza Singapura.

The signature item is the KoKo Twisto ($4.90 with one topping), which is tart on one side, and rich on the other.

NEW RESTAURANT

Just in time for your Christmas dinner: FOO'D by celebrity chef Davide Oldani (above), the chef-owner of one Michelin-starred restaurant in Italy, D'O) has just opened at Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall. It offers modern European dishes such as his signature Caramelised Onion. Call 6385-5588 for reservations.

DISCOUNTED COFFEE

Coffeebreak is a new mobile phone app for cheaper coffee from popular cafes such as House of Commons, Flavour Flings and The Laneway Market.

You buy tokens to exchange for coffee, and you can pay as little as $3.70 for your much-needed cup of caffeine.