MALAYSIAN STREET FOOD

Until the end of next month, Kopi Tiam (Swissotel The Stamford, Tel: 6431-6156) is serving up hawker dishes from Malaysia, such as Ipoh Curry Chicken Bun ($26), Johor Ikan Bakar ($35) and Petaling Jaya Street Lor Mee ($22).

GREAT BUFFET

Beach Road Kitchen's (JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, Tel: 6818-1913) must-try sections include the pizza oven, which features its signature pizzas. Lunch is at $58, while dinner is at $78.

LAKSA FEAST

Coffee Lounge (Goodwood Park Hotel, Tel: 6730-1746) will launch the A Love For Laksa special from Saturday to May 21 with six types of laksa, including Laksa Singapura ($19) and Dry Laksa ($19).

NEW JAPANESE FLAVOUR

KFC's Shoyu Sansho Chicken is coated with rice crackers and sprinkled with sansho pepper seaweed. The set ($7.90) comes with two pieces of chicken, whipped potato, coleslaw and a drink.