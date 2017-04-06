PHOTOS: PAN PACIFIC S’PORE, ROYAL T GROUP, DAIRY FARM GROUP, ROBERT PARKER WINE ADVOCATE

AROUND THE WORLD

Pacific Marketplace (Pan Pacific Singapore, Tel: 6826-8240) refreshed its all-day dining menu with 20 international dishes including from Pacific Lobster Laksa (above), French Black Mussels, Hummus and Baba Ganoush. Prices start from $12.

DURIAN PIZZAS

Durian on your pizza? Tino's Pizza Cafe (at The Centrepoint, Tiong Bahru Plaza, and Resorts World Sentosa) thinks it's a good idea. The two new pizzas - D24 (from $16.90) and Mao Shan Wang (from $21.90) - are available now.

LOCAL ONIGIRI

7-Eleven Singapore has two interesting local-themed onigiri. The Chilli Shrimp Onigiri ($2.50) comes with blue flower rice parcels and chilli shrimp, while the Nasi Lemak Onigiri ($2.50) has sambal ikan bilis, tamago and peanuts.

MICHELIN FESTIVAL

The Michelin Guide Street Food Festival will be held on April 14 and 15 at Resorts World Sentosa, with food from Michelin-starred eateries. You'll need to buy $20 worth of food coupons via guide.michelin.sg for entry to the event.