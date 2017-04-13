GRILLFEST

Siloso grillfest at Siloso Beach, Sentosa, opens tonight with pop-up food stalls and Singapore's longest barbecue pit. Highlights include ONE°15 Marina's Wok Fried Tiger Prawns (above) and Bourbon-Glazed Pork Ribs from Coastes. This event runs over this weekend and the next, from 6pm to 11pm.

NEW SUPREME

Pizza Hut's Hawaiian Supreme (from $9.90) has chicken ham and pineapples on a parmesan crumb crust, with a creamy cheese drizzle over it. For crust, choose from traditional pan,hand-stretched thin or cheese-stuffed.

NOODLES AND DUMPLINGS

Till May 31, Silk Road (Amara Singapore, Tel: 6227-3848) is serving wheat noodles and dumplings.

Try the Chilled Noodles with Sichuan Pepper Sauce ($8, above) and Pan-Fried Shanxi Dumplings ($14).

TASTY AND HEALTHY

Chia seeds are considered a superfood and now you can get them in your drink. The bonus is that F&N Fruit Tree's Zesty Lime with Organic Chia Seeds ($1.30 for 250ml) is tasty and refreshing too.