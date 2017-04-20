LOCAL GOURMET FIESTA

From tomorrow till Sunday, feast on local delights, such as Coffee Pork Burger (above) from Keng Eng Kee Seafood, or join a master cooking class ($28.21 a person) at the Local Gourmet Fiesta, held at Shaw House. Part of the proceeds - 20 per cent - will go to the Singapore Red Cross Charity and Prison Project.

KITCHEN TAKEOVER

Chef Taku Sekine of Dersou, in Paris, will be cooking tomorrow and on Saturday at Maggie Joan's (110, Amoy Street). He will present a four-course lunch ($65) and a six-course dinner ($100), with highlights such as white asparagus tempura and smoked chicken tsukune.

PIE FOR LESS

This week, Don Your Personal Pie Club (One Raffles Place, Great World City and International Plaza) is offering a 25 per cent discount on its popular Shepherd's Pie ($21.90 before discount, above). From April 24to April 30, the discount is for the Black Pepper Pie ($21.90).

EAT, WIN, LOVE

From now till end August, Swensen's gives you a chance to win $10,000 each month, and in September, there will be a $100,000 grand prize. Every $50 spent at Swensen's and Earle Swensen's outlets gets you one chance at the prize. To find out more, visit swensens.com.sg.