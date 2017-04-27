CRAB FEAST

For its Festival of Crab, Ah Hoi's Kitchen (Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore, Tel: 6831-4373) offers classics such as Stir-fried Ginger and Onion Crab (above), Claypot Crab Beehoon and Singapore Chilli Crab at $75 a kilogramme of Sri Lankan Crab.

MEXICAN FIESTA

From Monday to May 23, the Mexican Fare fiesta is on at AquaMarine (Marina Mandarin Singapore, Tel: 6845-1111) from $60 a person, with items such as Chicken and Sweet Pepper Fajitas and Baked Tuna Enchiladas.

TIONG BAHRU POP-UP

Stalls from the Tiong Bahru Food Centre, such as Jian Bo Shui Kueh that sells chwee kueh (above), will operate a pop-up at The Clifford Pier (The Fullerton Bay Hotel, Tel: 6877-8911) from Sunday to May 14for lunch ($39) and dinner ($59).

MORE THAN WHISKY

It's more than whisky at The Wall (76, Tanjong Pagar Road, Tel: 6225-7988). It's also a sumiyaki restaurant. The must-try is the Surumi Ika ($18, above), a grilled squid that retains its juiciness. Eat it with the yakitori mayonnaise.