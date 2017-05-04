GOOD GRILL

The always reliable Carvery (Park Hotel Alexandra, Tel: 6828-8880) presents Hearth & Heat, with meats cooked over an Argentinian grill. It runs from Friday to Sunday, with items such as the must-try hickory pulled pork, honey lemon chicken, and BBQ bean stew. Lunch is $52 (weekends) and dinner $62.

NEW FROM SPAIN

O Mamma Mia from Spain is here with two outlets (Causeway Point and The Clementi Mall), and a third at Changi City Point opening later this month. Try the 5 Terre ($4.20 a slice) with mushrooms, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

MANGO FOR TEA

Next month, Axis Bar and Lounge (Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, Tel: 6885-3500) is serving Mango Afternoon Tea ($42) with sweet and savoury items highlighting the fruit. This is available daily from 3pm to 5pm.

A NEW KISS

Korean cafe chain dal.komm Coffee (The Centrepoint) has a new series of drinks. Cream Kiss comes in four flavours: Vanilla Latte, Caramel Macchiato, Strawberry Matcha and Strawberry Chocolate ($8.50 each).