KAM'S ROAST, SAKAE SUSHI, SUPERIOR BIRD'S NEST, WAH KEE
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
May 11, 2017 06:00 am

FREE MOTHER'S DAY DISHES

From now till Sunday, when you spend $100 in a single receipt at Kam's Roast (Pacific Plaza, Tel: 6836-7788), you will get a free marinated platter ($22) and a bowl of red bean soup ($5.80) for your mother.

SUSHI FOR MUM

For Mother's Day, Sakae Sushi has a Mosaic Sushi Gift Set ($29.80), a two-tiered box with an assortment of sashimi, avocado, inari and tamago sushi. The bottom tier is a Nutella sea salt chocolate tart. This is available till Sunday. Call 6388-8383 to order.

BIRD'S NEST GIFT

Get your mother bird's nest soup. Till Sunday, Superior Bird's Nest will deliver two flasks of freshly prepared, double-boiled bird's nest soup at $130 to your mum. Then it's back to the usual price of $158. Order via www.finestfood.com.sg and use the promo code LoveMom17.

FREE PRAWN NOODLES

Till Monday, mothers get a free bowl of prawn noodles for every two bowls ordered at Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodles (Esplanade Mall, Tel: 6327-9187).

You can order any type of prawn noodles. The cheapest of the three will be free.

