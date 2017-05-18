SUNDAY TREAT

Oscar's (Conrad Centennial Singapore, Tel: 6432-7481) has recharged its Sunday brunch, adding an outdoor charcoal barbecue and a gin and tonic bar. For $128 and up, spend your Sunday afternoon with good food and alcohol.

SAKE DINNER

On May 25, Crystal Jade Prestige (Marina Bay Financial Centre, Tel: 6509-9493) is hosting a one-night-only five-course modern Korean dinner paired with sake. It will feature dishes from renowned South Korean establishment Congdu. It costs $138a person.

INDIAN FOOD FIESTA

The Indian Food Fiesta returns to Melt Cafe (Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, Tel: 6885-3500) with an enhanced Indian food spread alongside the usual offerings.

This is available till May 28, and the dinner buffet is priced from $75.

WAITROSE 1 IN SINGAPORE

From tomorrow, Cold Storage will sell British supermarket chain’s Waitrose 1 range of products. Items sold here include biscuits, tea, chocolates, coffee and lemon curd. Until further notice, shoppers get a 20 per cent introductory discount on certain Waitrose 1 products.