ITALIAN FEAST

Italy's National Day is on June 2 and to celebrate, Edge (Pan Pacific Singapore, Tel: 6826-8240) presents an Italian themed dinner from June 1 to 11. Highlights include a 25kg Mortadella Bologna, pizzas and cheeses. The usual spread is still around. The buffet meal starts from $88.

TRUFFLE CHIPS

PHOTOS: YOLKY CHIPS

Those who love truffle with everything will like Yolky Chips' truffle chips ($10).

They use white truffle-infused olive oil to impart that signature earthy aroma.

The chips are available at Naiise and Megafash outlets and their online stores.

MICHELIN MEAL

PHOTOS: HONG KONG SOYA SAUCE CHICKEN RICE

Chef Chan Hon Meng of Michelin-starred hawker stall Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle will be serving his signature chicken for dinner at Town Restaurant (The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6877-8911) from June 1 to 10.

Dinner is from $56.

BUNS FROM KOBE

PHOTOS: RE&S ENTERPRISES

Gokoku Japanese Bakery is now in Jurong Point Shopping Centre (#B1-79). Try the signature Gokoku Shichifuku Pan (above, $1.90) made with brown rice flour, rye flour, sunflower seeds, malt, oatmeal, linseed and soya beans. Other popular buns include Malt Kurumi Bun ($1.90) and Jikasei Cream Pan ($1.90).