MEAT FEAST

Thursdays are meat days at Plate (Carlton City Hotel, Tel: 6632-8922). For $45 (it will be $62 from July), you get one choice of main (such as Slow-Roasted Fillet Mignon and Grilled Rack of Lamb Veal) and all the salads, appetisers, soups and desserts.

GOOD OL' GU YU GEK

Online store Old Seng Choong's Gu You Gek (butter cake, above, $18) is one of the best around and chef Daniel Tay has added some new variants, such as Red Dates & Walnut ($22) and Wolfberries & Rose Wine ($26).

Order via www.oldsengchoong.com.

THAI BUFFET

Till June 24, Carousel (Royal Plaza on Scotts, Tel: 6589-7799) is featuring food from the culinary team of The Dhara Dhevi Chiang Mai luxury resort. Dishes available include mango sticky rice (above) and duck red curry.

This is available for dinner at $83.

NEW BURGER

The B.B.F.F. (above, $8.45) is the latest burger from 4FINGERS, featuring a crispy chicken chop and homemade kimslaw (kimchi coleslaw) sandwiched between toasted charcoal buns.

For $10.95, you get a meal with fries and a drink.