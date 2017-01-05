GOLD BURGER

From today, Burger King is serving the Four-Tune Gold Burger ($6) for cheese lovers. It has American cheese, nacho cheese, mozzarella cheese and Swiss cheese, on a beef or chicken patty.

The set ($7.50) comes with medium fries and a small Coke, and for $1.50, you can upgrade your meal to Chicken Fries.

AFTERNOON TEA

French patissier Eric Lanlard (above) is offering Afternoon Tea with a selection of canapes, savouries and desserts, such as Lemon Macarons with Smoked Salmon and Raspberry Choux Craquelin Buns.

This is available until Sunday at Brasserie Les Saveurs (The St. Regis Singapore, Tel: 6506-6860), from $58a person.

COCONUT GOODNESS

New in the basement of Wisma Atria is Fruce, a drink stall that offers my current obsession, Coconut Fruce ($4.30). I love that there is plenty of the coconutty sweetness in the drink.

There are other variations, such as avocado ($4) or pandan ($3.50). In total, there are 26 drinks with 10 toppings to choose from, priced from $3.20.

SUNDAY ROAST

Every second Sunday of the month, starting this Sunday, Pyxiemoss Restaurant & Bar (43, North Canal Road, Tel: 6532-2171) will be serving Sunday Roast with three sections on the menu: Kickstarters, Sweets, and Roasts.

Highlights include the Black Angus beef ($30) and Beetroot Gazpacho ($12).