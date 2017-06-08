MONDAY TREATS

Every Monday from 6pm to 8pm, BAM! (38 Tras Street, Tel: 6226-0500) offers a happy hour that combines sakes and tapas. You get a tasting menu of five unique sakes, paired with five tapas at $48 a person.

WONDER WOMAN CAKE

Wonder Woman is now the hottest woman on Earth, so why not get a Swensen's Wonder Woman ice cream cake (from $52 a kilo)? You can order online (www.swensens.com.sg), call 6788-8128, or at any Swensen's or Earle Swensen's outlet.

RAYA SNACK

Just for the Ramadan period, nasi lemak stall Crave is selling Rempeyek ($12.90). Choose between the original (with peanuts), Tumpi (green bean) or Ikan Bilis (anchovies). Two boxes for $21.90 and $26.90 for three. Available till July 16 at all outlets except Changi Airport Terminal 2.

FREE ICE CREAM

Get a free sample of Ben & Jerry's two new flavours Urban Bourbon and Truffle Kerfuffle from tomorrow till Sunday at the 313@somerset outlet between noon and 9pm.

You may end up winning exclusive merchandise too.