CRAB AFFAIR

It is a crab fiesta at Melt Cafe (Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, Tel: 6885-3500) from tomorrow to July 2. Get crab in a variety of ways - on ice, black pepper Singapore-style, Thai stir-fried flower crab and Hainanese crab noodles. The Crab Affair buffet is available for dinner from $75.

MORE SEAFOOD

Beach Road Kitchen (JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, Tel: 6818-1913) is adding more seafood to its buffet line till end August. They will be offered with the local and international cuisine. Lunch is at $58 and dinner $78.

MINION TREATS

Minions have invaded McDonald's. This month, try the Banana Cone (from $1), Banana Hot Fudge sundae (from $1.90) or the Banana Oreo McFlurry (from $2.90). There is also the Minion Potatoes (from $2) and Banana Pie (from $1.20).

NEW IN BUGIS

You can now get a Poke bowl from Aloha Poke at Bugis Junction (Level 4, next to Fitness First gym) at a 10 per cent discount this month.

Choices include the Lil Swell' ($11.90) and Standard Nalu ($15.90).