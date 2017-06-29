PHOTOS: MUSTARD INCIDENT, RAFFLES SINGAPORE, MAKI-SAN, CP FOODS

1-FOR-1 HOT DOGS

This Saturday, wear pink to The Mustard Incident (83 Club Street, Tel: 9730-1155) and you'll get One-for-One for all its bespoke hot dogs, with housepour spirits at $8 and standard cocktails at $10.

BRIYANI FARE

The Kebab and Biryani Festival returns to Tiffin Room (Raffles Hotel, Tel: 6412-1816) tomorrow till July 9.

Expect vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, with a Live Station serving Galouti Kebabs. Lunch is $60, dinner $75.

NEW MAKI

Maki-San has created the Maki Lemak ($8.90), with desiccated coconut, tempura otak, shredded cucumber, boiled egg and anchovies and peanuts, and eaten with the Shiok Sambal! sauce. It's available till the end of next month at places such as JEM and Bedok Mall.

CHICKEN SNACK

The CP Korean Chicken Pop with Honey Lemon Sauce ($5.90, available at major supermarkets) is absolutely addictive: Crispy little bites of tasty chicken. It's simple to prepare too: Pop this into the microwave oven or the air fryer and you have a binge-worthy snack in minutes.