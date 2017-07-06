Bites
BUILD YOUR TENDON
Kogane Yama (Bugis Junction) is the latest Japanese eatery drawing the queues. Build your own tendon bowl (from $11.80) here. Pick your bowl - the Mixed Bowl ($15.80) is recommended - then select rice, udon or soba. Finally, choose a level of spiciness for the tentsuyu sauce. Add a chawanmushi for $2 or miso soup for $1.50.
SUMMER FEAST
One highlight from German restaurant Brotzeit's Summer Specials menu is the Barbecue Party Feast ($98, good for two or three).
It comes with grilled pork fillet, garlic pork sausages, bacon strips and chicken fillet. Sides include grilled corn and draft beer.
REFRESHING TEA
While Yuan Cha (Far East Plaza and Bukit Panjang Plaza) is famous for its hot Premium Tea, its range of Fruit Vinegar teas is wonderful too. A favourite is the Apple Vinegar Oolong (from $3.80), which has a nice blend of acidic, refreshing and sweet notes.
NEW COLD BREWS
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's nitrogen-infused cold brew range has two new limited-run additions - the Nitro Cold Brew Mint ($7) and Nitro Cold Brew Mint Latte ($7.50). Do try the classics, Nitro Cold Brew ($6.50) and Nitro Cold Brew Vanilla Bean Latte ($7.50), too.