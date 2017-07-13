ALL-DURIAN INDULGENCE

The Thorny Temptations promotion. PHOTO: PARKROYAL ON PICKERING

It is durians galore at Lime (Parkroyal on Pickering, Tel: 6809-8899) till September. The Thorny Temptations promotion has more than just desserts. You'll get dishes such as Durian Ravioli, Gulai Fish Curry with Fermented Durian, and Wok-Fried Prawn and Petai with Sambal Durian. It is available daily for dinner (except Mondays) at $88.

PRAWN POT

PHOTO: WAH KEE BIG PRAWN NOODLE

Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodle (Esplanade Mall, Tel: 6327-9187) has launched the BIG WAH! Kee Pot, a hotpot with the same broth as its popular prawn noodles.

For $30, you get items such as flower crabs and clams.

MEALS FOR THRONIES

PHOTO: DELIVEROO

Deliveroo has curated a menu called feast for a king for fans of tv series game of thrones. Restaurants such as 4fingers and meat smith have created dishes inspired by the hit mediaeval fantasy show. You can order via www.deliveroo.com.sg or the mobile app.

EGG SPONGE CAKE CRAZE

PHOTO: AH MAH HOMEMADE CAKE

The castella cake craze continues with Malaysian bakery Ah Mah Homemade Cake (Bukit Panjang Plaza, opening tomorrow). It offers two types of cakes here: Original ($8) and Cheese ($11). Going by its popularity in Malaysia, expect to queue about an hour.