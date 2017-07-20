100 DISHES

Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant (Parkroyal on Beach Road, Tel: 6505-5722) has introduced 30 new dishes for its 100 Sichuan Delights, 1 Gastronomic Feast promotion. Eating this is like a gastronomy lesson on the varied flavours of Sichuan cuisine. The buffet is priced from $50 and ends on Sept 5.

DURIAN PIZZA

Durian season returns with Pezzo's new pizza. The Durian King ($5.90 a slice) is topped with the flesh of the popular Mao Shan Wang and D24 durians.

As with all good things, this is available only in limited quantities at all outlets except Changi Airport.

HOT CHICK

The heat is on. The KFC Flaming Chilli Hot Devil Drumlets have numbed many lips. Get the $6.90 meal with four drumlets, medium fries and a regular Sjora Mango Peach drink or the $9.50 box with three drumlets, a piece of chicken or a Zinger, regular whipped potato, fries and Sjora Mango Peach drink.

FREE BAG FOR DRINK

To launch the 100PLUS ACTIVE drink (80 cents for a 300ml can), you will receive a gym bag when you buy $18 worth of 100PLUS products.

This promotion, which is on till Aug 15, is available at all leading supermarkets.