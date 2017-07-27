ONDEH ONDEH CASTELLA CAKE

Ondeh Ondeh castella cake. PHOTOS: THE SUGAR DADDY GROUP

The Ondeh Ondeh castella cake ($11) from Antoinette is the ideal compromise for those who want both a new version of this dense cake and a traditional local snack. It is made using pandan leaves and gula melaka bits with subtle hints of coconut. The cake is now available at both outlets (Penhas Road and Mandarin Gallery).

VADAI FOR SUPPER

PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

Tomorrow, for one night only, Gina's Vadai, now located at Dunman Food Centre, will team up with Native bar for Moosehead's (110, Telok Ayer Street, Tel: 6636-8055) latest Supper Series. Two sets are available at $25, alongside a dessert set ($7) featuring banana ball fritters and three cocktails (from $10).

ARISE WITH CHICKEN

PHOTOS: KFC

KFC's Waffle Chicken Riser - a piece of the signature Original Recipe chicken fillet topped with an egg and cheese, and packed between toasted waffles - is worth waking up to. For the meal ($5.60), you get the Waffle Chicken Riser, a hash brown and a hot coffee, to make your morning complete.

NEW SMOOTH CARLSBERG

PHOTO: CARLSBERG

New from Carlsberg is the Smooth Draught (from $16.40 for a six-can pack).

It is currently available in Singapore and Malaysia only.

The drink is fruity and hoppy, with a light malty taste, and with citrusy and floral notes.