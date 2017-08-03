GREAT TASTE FROM LOCAL BRANDS

Six home-grown brands have been given the lauded Great Taste Award, which recognises artisan food and drink products from around the world.

Three of them are tea companies - Gryphon Tea Company, Pryce Tea (both subsidiaries of tea-trading business Lim Lam Thye) and The 1872 Clipper Tea Co.

The other winners are marmalade maker Straits Preserves, rock candy brand Sweet Enchantment and health food purveyor GTCL, known for its nuts and honey.

EAT FOR CHARITY

On Saturday, meet the finalists of The New Paper New Face 2017, have lunch and help animals. Big Street (104-106, Jalan Besar, Tel: 6100-2661) is offering a special $18 buffet spread of local favourites. Twenty per cent of the proceeds will go to Voice for Animals.

MICHELIN MEAL

To celebrate retaining its one Michelin star, Summer Pavilion (The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore, Tel: 6434-5286) is offering a six-course Tasting Menu (from $148) by chef Cheung Siu Kong until Sept 30. The sublime poached rice (above) will convince you of its status.

7 + 1 CHEESES

Despite the name, Pizza Hut's Cheesy 7 Loaded Puff actually has eight cheeses, which includes the exotic Kashkaval cheese.

The puffs come in two flavours - Original (from $24.90) and Extreme (from $25.90).