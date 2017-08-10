PABLO HAS ARRIVED

With 39 stores in Japan and nine more worldwide, Pablo Cheese Tart Cafe has opened its first outlet in Singapore at Wisma Atria (#01-02/03, Tel: 6835-9269). The freshly baked 15cm-cheese tart is the signature dish, but you can grab coffee, smoothies and soft-serve ice cream too. It is $9.50 a slice with coffee or tea, or $15 for a whole tart.

NASI LEMAK BURGER

The Nasi Lemak Burger ($16) from mod-Sin restaurant The Quarters (Icon Village #01-09) is for those who just cannot get enough of this fusion creation. It has turmeric battered chicken thigh between lemak rice patties, sambal belacan, ikan bilis and a sunny-side up. Add $4 for a durian creme brulee.

NEW CAFE

Cafe Yellow (Millenia Walk, Tel: 9233-0627) is offering a new way to drink cold brew coffee.

It suggests you mix coconut water ($5) with cold brew coffee ($6) from Breaking Ground, a blend of Santos from Brazil, Gayo Jumbo and Black Panther from Indonesia.

LOCAL COCKTAILS

The Kampung Bar at Marina Bay Sands' Epicurean Market (tomorrow to Sunday) features original cocktails with a local twist, like Laksa Remos and The Singleton Milo Peng (Singleton of Glen Ord 12 Years Old and Milo powder). Tickets are available at www.marinabaysands.com/epicureanmarke

t