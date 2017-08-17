AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN

If you are craving food from Jamaica, you need to go to Bedok. Run by a Jamaican, Mike's Caribbean Food (Bedok Marketplace, Tel: 9232-2247) offers classics such as goat curry ($8) - which could be the spiciest thing you will taste in the eastern part of Singapore - and jerk chicken ($10). Mike's is one of a handful of interesting food outlets at Bedok Marketplace. It will be worth spending a day eating there.

MICHELIN-STARRED KUSHIKATSU

For the first time here, Rokukakutei (Odeon Towers, Tel: 6266-1077), which has a Michelin star, is serving kushikatsu (deep-fried skewers of meat, seafood and vegetables). There are Omakase Skewers ($134) and

ushiage + selected wines marriage ($288) menus too.

MAKAN MASH-UP

New Ubin Seafood (63, Hillview Avenue, Tel: 9740-6870) has paired mod-Sin chef Shen Tan with Ah Hua Kelong to present a Truly Singaporean Makan Session ($98) on Aug 23 at 7.30pm.

Dishes include smoked pork and mussels pasta with durian tampoyak belachan and gong gong vadai.

BLACK PEPPER BURGER

McDonald's Black Pepper Mayo Chicken with Egg Burger (from $3) combines a chicken patty and black pepper mayonnaise with lettuce and an egg between lightly toasted sesame buns.

For $5, get medium french fries and a small glass of Coca-Cola with your burger.