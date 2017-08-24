TRUFFLE PIZZA

PHOTOS:PEZZO

The latest offering from Pezzo Pizza is the Trufflin' Truffle Mushroom ($32.90 for a pan or $5.90 a slice). It features a carbonara base sauce, button and oyster mushrooms, melted mozzarella and truffle mayonnaise.

HEALTHY NOODLES

PHOTOS: TSK FOODS

Heritage noodle manufacturer Tan Seng Kee Foods is giving you a healthier option - Kang Kang wholegrain fresh noodles, with variants such as Hokkien Noodles and Bee Tai Mak ($2.45 for a pack of three).

It is available at NTUC FairPrice and Sheng Siong outlets.

DOUBLE HAPPINESS

PHOTOS: KFC SINGAPORE

The KFC Zinger Double Down has a cousin, the Hawaiian Double Down (from $8.50 a set). The new entry is sweetened with pineapple and has barbecue sauce. Depending on your preference, the pineapple is either a blessing or a distraction, but the desire to eat a Double Down should overtake any reservations.

FREE CROISSANT

PHOTOS:PRIMADELI

From noon to 3pm today, PrimaDeli is giving away more than 10,000 chocolate croissants ($2.40).

It's one croissant a person at almost all PrimaDeli outlets.

This is available until the chocolate croissants run out of stock at these outlets.