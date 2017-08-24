Makan

Bites

Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Aug 24, 2017 06:00 am

TRUFFLE PIZZA

Bites
PHOTOS:PEZZO

The latest offering from Pezzo Pizza is the Trufflin' Truffle Mushroom ($32.90 for a pan or $5.90 a slice). It features a carbonara base sauce, button and oyster mushrooms, melted mozzarella and truffle mayonnaise.

HEALTHY NOODLES

Bites
PHOTOS: TSK FOODS

Heritage noodle manufacturer Tan Seng Kee Foods is giving you a healthier option - Kang Kang wholegrain fresh noodles, with variants such as Hokkien Noodles and Bee Tai Mak ($2.45 for a pack of three).

It is available at NTUC FairPrice and Sheng Siong outlets.

DOUBLE HAPPINESS

Bites
PHOTOS: KFC SINGAPORE

The KFC Zinger Double Down has a cousin, the Hawaiian Double Down (from $8.50 a set). The new entry is sweetened with pineapple and has barbecue sauce. Depending on your preference, the pineapple is either a blessing or a distraction, but the desire to eat a Double Down should overtake any reservations.

FREE CROISSANT

Bites
PHOTOS:PRIMADELI

From noon to 3pm today, PrimaDeli is giving away more than 10,000 chocolate croissants ($2.40).

It's one croissant a person at almost all PrimaDeli outlets.

Hearty comfort food with soul
Weets Eats

Hearty comfort food with soul at Folklore

This is available until the chocolate croissants run out of stock at these outlets.

Weets EatsFOOD & DRINKrestaurant

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck